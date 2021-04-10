Mazzone & Sons Bakery closes after more than 80 years of operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mazzone & Sons Bakery is closed after decades of baking fresh goods in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, as announced Thursday by another local business online.
“It’s like we lost a friend,” Tony Campagna, who works at Gust Gallucci Italian Foods, a market that purchased baked goods from Mazzone’s for years, said.
Gallucci’s published a Facebook post detailing the closure of the business. “Losing them is heartbreaking, as we lose yet another old-world tradition to time,” the post read; it now has over 1,000 positive reactions.
According to Marc Kotora, a fourth-generation worker at Galluci’s, he received a call from the bakery’s owner, Frank Mazzone, in March. Frank revealed he was shutting down by the end of the month.
“March 25 was going to be the last day he was going to deliver us bread,” Kotora said. “My heart aches for Frank Mazzone right now.”
Mazzone & Sons Bakery was also a multi-generational business in the City of Cleveland. The Gallucci Facebook post described the family as an “incredible family that has given greatly to Cleveland’s culinary community, and truly lived the immigrant’s dream of what is to be a successful American.”
Kotora understands the struggle of operating and maintaining a legacy business. “That’s something that in the back of my mind—the future.”
Staff at Gallucci’s has since begun to bake its own goods. While different, Kotora is glad Frank can enjoy his future years with his family. “Maybe he thought it would just be easier to ride off into the sunset,” he said.
Campagna, along with many other residents, wants the Mazzone’s to know the impact their good has left on their mouths and in their hearts.
“Thanks for everything, thanks for the memories,” he said.
Kotora also hopes the Mazzone’s also remember their extended Cleveland family. “I hope they realized just how much their family meant to ours.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.