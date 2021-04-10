NFL Draft focuses eyes of sports world on Cleveland, renews hope for comeback

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the NFL drafting starting at the end of April, Cleveland has earned a special spot on the map in the sports world.
Christy Vago, of Strongsville, said she is pumped to see the Rock Hall, First Energy Stadium, and the Great Lakes Science Center in the spotlight.
In mid-April, crews started building the stage where dozens of the best college football players in the world will have their childhood dreams come true: Become a player in the National Football League.
“We’ve got a great city,” Christy said. “We’ve got excellent accommodations for people coming into town.”
“I think when people see that and experience it more on a national level, more things will start happening for [Cleveland,]” she continued.
Set against the back drop of Lake Erie, the NFL Draft main stage will serve as the central hub for draft activities, including pick announcements made by the NFL commissioner.
The event will draw people from all over the US for a chance for Cleveland to start its comeback.
Tony Vago is from St. Louis. He said he’s planning a second trip to the Land to see the draft in person.
“I’m still a Rams fan, but I’m obviously a football fan,” he joked. “I think it’s a great thing for Cleveland, and a great thing for fans to be a part of the process.”
As for Christy, she’s just happy Cleveland will prove what a great city it is, as it gets its chance to shine on an international stage.
“I have to find out where we can go and hang out locally with some friends to watch what’s going on,” she said.
