Police: 11-year-old boy seriously injured in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot near Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
Cleveland Police said the boy was inside his house, located in the 7000 block of New York Avenue, when he was shot in the abdomen.
Preliminary information suggests someone shot at the home, according to police.
Cleveland Police officers quickly found the boy after the shooting because they heard gunfire in the area, police said.
The boy was rushed to Rainbow Babies Children’s Hospital, where he remains.
The boy’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, and three boys, ages 5, 7 and 15, were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to police.
The suspect was also seriously injured, police said, and sought treatment at a local hospital following the shooting.
The suspect is still hospitalized, according to police.
Cleveland Police continue investigating this shooting. The time and date of the shooting were not released.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
