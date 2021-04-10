Stow police search for driver after officer struck by fleeing vehicle

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stow police officer was hospitalized Friday evening after a fleeing driver struck him with a car.
Police are still on the search for the driver. The car is a dark gray Kia Optima, according to police. The year ranges between 2012 and 2018. Stow Police Department released these photos of the vehicle.
The incident occurred when a different Stow police officer attempted to pull over the Kia for a traffic violation, according to a press release.
The driver did not stop, police said.
A second officer, the who was later struck, attempted to use “stop sticks” on the Kia.
That’s when the driver of the Kia hit him and fled, according to police.
The crash took place around 6:58 p.m. Friday on Fishcreek Road near Cresswood Drive, according to a release.
Police said the Kia had a black plastic bag on a window and a rusty tire rim, both on the rear driver side. The car has a dent in the fender on the rear driver side as well. The passenger headlight busted in the crash, according to police.
The injured officer continues recovering in the hospital.
Contact Capt. Snavely of Stow Police Department at 330-689-5207 with tips.
