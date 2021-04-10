Studies show vaccinated moms pass COVID-19 antibodies to babies through breastfeeding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Promising news for new parents.
Moms may protect their babies and toddlers from COVID-19 through breastfeeding.
New research shows the vaccine can transfer antibodies from mothers to babies.
A North Carolina baby has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but he didn’t get them from the virus.
Instead, he got the antibodies from breastfeeding.
“Over time we’re seeing that the more he’s been breastfeeding that he is showing more antibodies now,” said Jameson’s mom, Katy Robertson, a family nurse practitioner.
She got both doses of the vaccine while nursing Jameson and wanted to see if some of her antibodies were transferred to him through her breast milk. So she tested it.
“Katy Robertson was actually the first case that we know of where a mom was able to prove that the babies able to get antibodies from the breast milk,” said Arin Piramzadian, chief medical officer at StarMed Healthcare in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
He told our sister station WITN-TV that antibodies for other viruses have transferred through breastfeeding before.
“We’ve seen it with other vaccines. We just didn’t know if the mRNA vaccine was going to act similar. Obviously, the science behind it said that it definitely will, but you always want to prove it and it’s just amazing that you can,” Piramzadian said.
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis shows a big boost in antibodies against Covid-19 in breast milk starting two weeks after the first shot.
Researchers found protection lasts at least 80 days after vaccination.
