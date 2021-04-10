Suspect caught on camera trying to break into car parked in Vermilion driveway

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the suspect caught on camera trying to break into a car parked in a driveway in the Valley View neighborhood.
According to police, the incident happened during the recently reported car break-in thefts.
Police pointed out he has a possible tattoo or ankle brace on their lower left leg.
This incident serves as a reminder to lock your cars, as the suspect moved on when he realized the car was locked.
Call the VPD Detective Bureau at 440-204-2445 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.
