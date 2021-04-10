Man dies after running into Cleveland bar with gunshot wound

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was killed Friday evening in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Police were called to the intersection of West 73rd Street and Clark Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to a media release.
The victim was found on the ground inside the Ridge Cafe.
Police found the suspect at the scene too - he surrendered himself and his firearm, the release said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect was outside a residence across the street from the cafe giving some property to a neighbor.
The victim engaged the suspect and the two argued.
Police said the victim began punching the suspect in his face.
That’s when the suspect shot the victim, according to police.
The victim ran across the street and into the bar where he collapsed.
Emergency medical personnel transported the man to MetroHealth where he died, according to the release.
The suspect was detained, interviewed, and released pending further investigation, according to police.
