Bullet hits Cleveland fire truck; no injuries

Bullet hits Cleveland fire truck; no injuries
A fire truck in Cleveland's fleet was damaged overnight when a bullet struck the windshield. (Source: Tim Dubravetz WOIO)
By Avery Williams | April 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT - Updated April 11 at 8:39 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Firefighters Union told 19 News a fire truck was damaged overnight when a bullet struck the windshield.

No injuries were reported, the union said.

The shooting occurred at Cleveland Fire Station #26, near E. 79th Street and Kinsman Avenue.

The damaged truck is Engine #26, the union said. The station was also hit by gunfire.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Division of Fire said he was unsure what damages or repairs occurred.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.