Bullet hits Cleveland fire truck; no injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Firefighters Union told 19 News a fire truck was damaged overnight when a bullet struck the windshield.
No injuries were reported, the union said.
The shooting occurred at Cleveland Fire Station #26, near E. 79th Street and Kinsman Avenue.
The damaged truck is Engine #26, the union said. The station was also hit by gunfire.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Division of Fire said he was unsure what damages or repairs occurred.
