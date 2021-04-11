Families gather for Easter event in Parma following ‘Eggate’ controversy

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Families impacted by “Eggate” will gather Sunday for an Easter event in Parma.
The controversy started when many people awoke on Easter Sunday with no eggs in their yard. This was a problem, they told 19 News, because they paid for an Easter egg delivery service.
Some got refunds after not getting their eggs. Several local police departments launched an investigation into the incident after receiving complaints, 19 News learned.
Today, one week after “Eggate” happened, parents are throwing an Easter event for affected children.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 6328 State Rd.
They’ll meet at Diamond 1, according to an event flyer.
Festivities include an egg hunt, face painting and balloon twisting as well as a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny.
