Family of 17-year-old girl murdered in Cleveland asks public’s help in finding the killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleche Shepherd still grieving the shocking loss of her sister Hershawna Rias.
“She was such a sweet girl.. She was very smart and funny,” she said.
The 17-year-old was found shot Thursday in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.
Police told 19 News that a worker made the gruesome discovery.
Rias was a Senior at Parma High School and was going to be graduating in just seven weeks, her family said.
Her mother, Herlickia Shepherd, told 19 News her daughter was an outgoing person who wanted to be a nurse and help people.
“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen to another young lady,” she said.
The killer is still on the loose. The family is desperate for answers. All they want is justice for Hershawna.
Herlickia said she is not going to stop fighting for her daughter.
Although Missing Persons records show Rias was reported missing several times over the past few years, her family will remember the 17-year-old for her contributions and kindness.
This heartbroken family is demanding justice.
If you know anything that can help police track down the killer, call Cleveland Police right away at 216-523-5464.
