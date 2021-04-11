3 injured in shooting at Lorain bar; suspect remains at large

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a Lorain bar.
Officers were called out just after midnight to the Cotton Club, located at 1766 E. 28th St., for a shooting, according to a release from Lorain Police Department.
They discovered a 19-year-old Lorain man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is at a Cleveland hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Two other people were shot, police said. However those victims are not cooperating in the investigation, and their identities were not released.
The suspect is a man in his 20s, according to police. His identity is not known.
Police believe the suspect fled the bar after the shooting, according to the release.
Police haven’t recovered the firearm used in the shooting.
Call Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105 with tips. Ask to speak with Det. Mike Shamblin or Sgt. Tabitha Angello.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.