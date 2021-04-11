Ohio Investigative Unit cites 4 businesses for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
The OIU said the following businesses were cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity on Friday or Saturday:
- Touch of Italy in Bedford Heights
- Lake Effectz in Madison
- Dog House in Sandusky
- Truth Social Club in Maple Heights
These citations stem from a lack a social distancing and physical barriers, according to a release.
Many staff members and patrons at Touch of Italy weren’t wearing masks, the OIU said. Many customers at Lake Effectz were not wearing masks.
Dog House was also cited in August, the OIU said.
These businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
