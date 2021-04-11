Perkins Township: 83-year-old man reported missing after taking dog on late-night walk

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 83-year-old missing man.
Ronald left home around 1 a.m. Sunday to take his dog for a walk, according to police. Ronald suffers from dementia, police said.
He was last seen in the Woodridge area, Perkins Twp. Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Ronald was last seen wearing a “Detroit Diesel” hat, blue pajama pants, and a black and beige jacket.
Ronald’s dog, Taffy, is also missing. Taffy wore a collar and leash. Taffy is also wearing tag with a license and name plate, police said.
Call Perkins Twp. Police Department at 419-627-0824 if you see Ronald or Taffy.
