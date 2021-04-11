SWAT finds Ravenna man hiding in attic after hours-long standoff

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Ravenna man is facing charges after he barricaded himself inside his apartment during an hours-long crisis situation.
Police said the standoff began after Todd Prather called police to report men on his roof and running through his yard.
Officers responded to Prather’s apartment, located in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street, according to a release.
Officers learned he was in crisis after speaking with him through door of his apartment, police said.
Prather told officers people with automatic weapons were watching him. He also said people were inside his apartment, according to police.
Police could see that Prather was armed with two semi-automatics weapons, according to a release.
SWAT was called after Prather refused to hand over the guns. He said he was going to attack the people watching him, police said.
SWAT negotiated with him for over six hours, police said, but he later stopped communicating with negotiators.
Authorities gassed Prather’s apartment at some point during the standoff, a release said.
SWAT found him armed and hiding inside the crawl space of his attic, according to police. He had two handguns in his pockets.
Prather will be charged with weapons under disability and inducing panic, police said.
