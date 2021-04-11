49-year-old dead after a roll-over crash in Stark County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man is dead after a single-car roll-over crash Saturday afternoon in Sugar Creek Township in Stark County.
Benjamin Walters, of Navarre, Ohio, was driving south on Justus Avenue south of Dolphin street shortly after 1 p.m. when his black 2003, Chevrolet Suburban traveled left of a center, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
Walters then overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway.
The vehicle rolled several times and ejected Walters, the OSHP said.
Walters died at the scene of the crash.
The OSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed and they suspect alcohol use was a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
