26-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-8 in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman was killed after a hit and run accident on State Route 8 near the East Buchtel Avenue exit Friday evening.
Police are trying to locate a white truck they believe struck the woman and identify and locate the driver, according to an Akron police media release.
The truck stopped momentarily after striking the woman but then left the scene, police said.
The woman was emotionally disturbed and may have been threatening to harm herself in the moments before her death, according to the release.
The woman’s mother said the 26-year-old acting erratically while she was trying to drive her daughter home.
At some point, the mother stopped along the highway, and her daughter got out, the release said.
After exiting the car, the victim stepped into the path of a moving vehicle and was fatally injured, police said.
The woman was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where she died. Her name is being withheld to give police time to positively identify her and to notify the family.
Police ask anyone with information on the truck or the driver to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Or text with your tips to 274637.
