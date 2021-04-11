Family, friends, loved ones remember 24-year-old woman shot and killed at party in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The friends, family, and loved ones of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed during a February party downtown are asking the public to help find her killer.
They gathered Saturday evening at Keruish Park in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood to remember Johnson whose life was cut tragically short.
Johnson’s mother also said that she is not being treated well by authorities investigating her daughter’s death.
“We haven’t been contacted with any information in my daughter’s case and no one is returning my calls,” she said.
Johnson was a college graduate who served in the military, according to organizers. Johnson worked with children and helped others.
“Help her family find out who killed her,” organizers wrote.
Cleveland police responded to the Luckman Apartments, located at 1801 East 12th Street, just after 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a woman shot on the 19th floor.
Police said Destiny Johnson was attending a large party held in two apartments in the building when a fight broke out.
When Johnson and others ran away, the suspect chased Johnson and shot her as she entered the stairwell.
Officers found Destiny Johnson in the stairwell.
EMS took Johnson to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Like so many others Destiny’s name has joined those on The Cleveland Remembrance Page, a digital billboard of those who tragically lost their lives.
Crystal Melanin Queen Newkirt wrote: Destiny was my daughter and she didn’t deserve to lose her life over somebody else’s B****. I encourage you all to love one another because life is too short and I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through. Parents are not supposed to bury their children. It’s supposed to be the other way around. So love on one another as much as you can. #mother of a broken heart.
Many others also wrote their heartfelt sympathies. Vasilikadoingme wrote: “So sorry for you loss. Praying for you and your family. Sad.”
Jasmyn Stokes wrote: “Going to miss you u so much, going to miss your smile and your laugh, y’all please put the guns down.”
