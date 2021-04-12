Armed Akron man arrested after nearly 5-hour long SWAT standoff for domestic violence

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A SWAT standoff lasting nearly five hours ended with 29-year-old Gino Suggs being put behind bars on Saturday for a slew of charges, according to Akron Police.
Police said officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Douglas Street around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday for a domestic fight call.
When officers arrived, a 35-year-old woman told them Suggs assaulted her and left the home just minutes before they got there, according to police.
Officers later found Suggs nearby walking on Vernon Odom Boulevard and Rand Avenue, police said.
Police said he brandished a gun and held it to his head several times as officers followed him from a distance.
As Suggs walked back to Douglas Street and into the backyard of a different home, he said he wanted to harm himself or commit suicide by cop, according to police.
Officers then alerted residents to avoid the area and take cover as Suggs refused to cooperate with the officers’ demands to put down the gun, police said.
Police said, “SWAT was called to the scene and steps were immediately taken to continue communication in hopes of defusing and deescalating the extremely tense and rapidly evolving situation. During the ordeal, officers were trying to convince Suggs, who was still armed, to surrender.”
Hours after the standoff began, Suggs surrendered to the SWAT Team just after 5:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
An unloaded handgun was recovered during the officers’ search, police said.
Police said Suggs faces the following charges:
- domestic violence
- aggravated menacing
- obstructing official business
- 2 weapons-related offenses
Suggs was booked into Summit County Jail and was also found to have felony warrants on file, according to police.
