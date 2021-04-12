Cleveland Orchestra to hold Blossom Music Festival this summer: see the full schedule

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - After a year-long hiatus because of the pandemic, the Cleveland Orchestra announced it’s returning to Blossom Music Center for ten weeks of performances this summer.
“Notwithstanding the few guests who attended some of our recording sessions these past few weeks, it has been more than a year since The Cleveland Orchestra played concerts for a live audience, and we’re eagerly looking forward to performing for music lovers across Northeast Ohio this summer,” André Gremillet, President and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, said.
The festival runs from the Fourth of July through Labor Day weekends.
Here’s a full schedule of what to expect from the Orchestra this summer:
- July 3: “An American Celebration” led by former Cleveland Orchestra associate conductor Brett Mitchell
- July 11: “Mozart in the Meadows” with Jane Glover
- July 18: “The Great American Songbook” performed by Capathia Jenkins and led by Lucas Waldin
- July 25: Concert featuring San Diego Symphony music director Rafael Payare
- Aug. 1: A program featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 with Herbert Blomstedt
- Aug. 8: “Classical Mystery Tour” with a tribute to the Beatles
- Aug. 15: Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 with American conductor and Chief Conductor of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra Karina Canellakis
- Aug. 22: Former music director of Blossom Music Festival Jahja Ling conducts a night that will include Brahms’ Third Symphony
- Aug. 28: Elgar’s Enigma Variations, led by Elim Chan
- Sept. 4 and 5: “Hollywood Under the Stars,” featuring music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and E.T. conducted by Richard Kaufman.
More repertoire and guest artists will be announced in May.
Those attending the festival will be asked to wear a mask at all times, except for when eating and drinking. Lawn monitors will also make sure groups are six feet away from each other.
Subscriptions are available now; individual tickets go on sale Monday, May 3. Anyone younger than 18 years old can attend for free as long as an adult admission is purchased.
