Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help locate a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.
Kiera Smith was last seen at the Jane Edna Center on Euclid Avenue, according to Cleveland police. She reportedly left the Cuyahoga County building and did not return.
The 12-year-old is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black shirt, and no shoes with blue socks.
Police said Smith may be heading towards Arthur Avenue in Lakewood where her father lives.
Anyone with information regarding the girl’s location should call Cleveland police detectives at 216-621-1234.
