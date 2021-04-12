1 dog found dead, another barely alive inside Akron home, owner facing criminal charges

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is accused of abandoning two dogs inside his rental home.
According to Akron police, the owner of the home on Lakeland Avenue called police on March 8 after discovering the animals.
One dog was deceased and police said the other dog was barely alive.
The surviving dog was taken to Metro Animal Hospital for treatment.
Deon Downer, 35, was indicted on two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of abandoned animals.
Downer allegedly moved out of the home several days before the dogs were discovered.
He will be arraigned on April 28.
