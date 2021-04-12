Geauga County Sheriff warns of new scam targeting senior citizens

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff is warning residents about another scam going around which is targeting senior citizens.
Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said some of his residents have received calls and e-mails from people pretending they are from the Geek Squad and they owe them money.
According to Hildenbrand, the scammers trick people into calling them back and then tell them they need to download software to get access to their computer.
Once inside the victim’s computer, Hildenbrand said the scammers steal money from bank accounts and/or get their credit card numbers.
