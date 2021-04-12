Court appearance for man accused of shooting Willowick police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 59-year-old man accused of shooting a Willowick police officer last year will appear Wednesday morning in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

Sam Stevens Jr. was shot by Officers Ben Bruno and Mark Guerrieri after Stevens shot Bruno in the chest following a police chase, according to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner. Bruno was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

Stevens is expected to change his plea. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

According to Turner, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020 police received a call regarding an erratic driver at Vine Street and Willowick Drive.

The driver’s vehicle was located and followed by both Willowick and Eastlake officers, said Turner.

Stevens allegedly refused to stop and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Bayridge Blvd. and Willowick Drive.

On Daniel Drive, Stevens stopped his car and refused to follow the officer’s commands, said Turner.

He then reached down, grabbed a handgun and began firing at Bruno and Guerrieri, who returned fire.

Stevens spent several months recovering and was released from a rehab facility on March 3, 2021 and transferred to the Lake County Jail.

He was indicted April 12 in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.