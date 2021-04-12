2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Court appearance for man accused of shooting Willowick police officer

Sam Stevens Jr.
Sam Stevens Jr.((Source: Willowick police))
By Tiarra Braddock and Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 59-year-old man accused of shooting a Willowick police officer last year will appear Wednesday morning in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

Sam Stevens Jr. was shot by Officers Ben Bruno and Mark Guerrieri after Stevens shot Bruno in the chest following a police chase, according to Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner. Bruno was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

Stevens is expected to change his plea. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

According to Turner, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020 police received a call regarding an erratic driver at Vine Street and Willowick Drive.

Ssupect hospitalized after Willowick police officer involved shooting

The driver’s vehicle was located and followed by both Willowick and Eastlake officers, said Turner.

Stevens allegedly refused to stop and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Bayridge Blvd. and Willowick Drive.

On Daniel Drive, Stevens stopped his car and refused to follow the officer’s commands, said Turner.

He then reached down, grabbed a handgun and began firing at Bruno and Guerrieri, who returned fire.

Stevens spent several months recovering and was released from a rehab facility on March 3, 2021 and transferred to the Lake County Jail.

He was indicted April 12 in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

Latest News

Sentencings set for 3 suspects linked to 2019 murder of former Shaker Heights High School student
3 injured in overnight shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland
3 injured in overnight shooting on Euclid Avenue near downtown Cleveland
Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland
Driver crashes into entrance of Save-A-Lot in Cleveland
East Cleveland residents angry over lack of street lights
Street lights out for more than a mile in East Cleveland