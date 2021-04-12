Lakewood to enforce rush hour parking restrictions again

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Restrictions that haven’t been enforced since the start of the pandemic are coming back to Lakewood.
Starting Monday, April 12, the city of Lakewood is once again enforcing parking restrictions in zones marked as rush hour parking.
Lakewood defines rush hour as Monday through Friday, 7 to 9:30 a.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Rush hour parking enforcement had been suspended since March 2020.
The Lakewood Police Department decided to resume enforcement as traffic creeps up to normal volume.
Starting next Monday, April 19, cars in violation of these parking rules can be towed.
