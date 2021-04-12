$1M bond set for Cleveland woman accused of murdering her mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Monday to shooting and killing her mom.
Cleveland police charged Alybrel Beal with aggravated murder for the death of Lashaun Thompson, 56.
Officers were called out to Thompson’s home in the 19000 block of Arrowhead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on April 9.
According to officers, relatives discovered her body on the kitchen floor.
Beal is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
