Man charged with murder after person he stabbed in Akron weeks ago dies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police charged a 43-year-old man with murder after the man he stabbed on March 29 died Sunday.
Police previously arrested Willie James for felonious assault after he got into an argument with a 38-year-old man and stabbed him.
Officers found the victim lying on the ground that day in late March while they were patrolling the area of East Market Street near the Haven of Rest.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he stayed for 15 days before he died.
James walked away from the scene after the stabbing; police saw him walking east and broadcast a description of him.
Police found James a short time later in the area of Goodkirk and Perkins streets.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
