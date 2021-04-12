Man stabbed in neck during argument about using marijuana, Ashtabula County deputies say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sent to a local trauma center hospital because of the stab wound he received during an altercation.
According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the County Line Corner Store on Friday night for a Painesville man with a severe stab wound to his neck.
The 39-year-old victim told investigators that he was stabbed at a North Ridge Road West residence and fled to the store seeking help.
During the investigation, deputies determined that the victim and suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, were involved in a fight in the driveway when the stabbing happened.
The two men, who were both intoxicated, were reportedly arguing about using marijuana, according to Ashtabula County deputies.
Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center for treatment before he was eventually transferred to a trauma unit in downtown Cleveland.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.