Mobile clinics can now bring vaccine to workplaces, but demand is not as great for the convenience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Providers can now use 25% of their doses for mobile clinics that can bring vaccines to groups and workers on the job, but the recent availability of doses, including the opening of mass vaccination clinics, has diminished the demand for these delivery methods.
“We’re in a very different point with vaccine availability right now than we were four-to-six weeks ago,” says Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. “We want to make sure there’s an adequate amount of people who want the vaccine.”
Dr. Strosaker says they need to be efficient with their resources and taking clinics on the road creates a lot of logistical work.
“You would need to bring the refrigeration equipment. You would need to bring all the staff. You would need to bring all the supplies, and we would need to make sure all of the data entry and reporting requirements to go along with these vaccines,” says Dr. Strosaker.
University Hospitals has worked through 100,000 pre-registration and expects to have people to log on and schedule an appointment the same day by next week. But now, people have to take advantage of that availability.
“Right now, it’s really a race between the variants and the vaccines,” says Dr. Strosaker. “We want to make sure we’re able to knock this virus down so it doesn’t then develop another variant that maybe the vaccines aren’t as efficacious against. So that’s really why we’re pushing so hard to get many vaccines in arms as we can right now.”
Experts worry about the UK variant, which prevalent in Michigan, is where a recent surge has resulted in the canceling of surgeries at some hospitals due to the COVID-19 cases overtaxing the health care systems.
It’s moved into Western Ohio and could spread east to Northeast Ohio.
