Much-needed redevelopment might be coming to old Kmart building on Cleveland’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A much needed resurgence could be coming to the West Park neighborhood.
Mike Sparrow is a lifelong resident of West Park.
He says he’s sick of staring at the shut-down stores and remembers shopping at this now closed Kmart.
“Anything that brings in business is fine,” Sparrow said.
The Cleveland City Planning Commission recently unwrapped plans to redevelop this rundown site.
TLM Realty spoke about subdividing the building into three stores.
Rosemary Mudry, the executive director at West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development, spoke passionately about this project.
“The question we get asked the most by residents both our office and the councilmen, ‘What’s going on with that site?,” she said.
Resident Nancy Joseph is excited.
She thinks this will put life back into this barren block.
“Absolutely because we did a nose dive about 10 to 15 years ago,” Joseph said.
Also part of the changes that will take place will be pedestrian walkways to make this area more accessible to the public when the redevelopment happens.
