New study: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t offer as much protection against South African variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The South African variant may be able to “break through” the Pfizer vaccine, according to a new study out of Israel.
A new study from Tel Aviv University found the South African variant “may evade protection provided by the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine” according to Reuters.
Researchers reviewed positive Covid-19 cases in 800 people.
Half of them had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the other half were not vaccinated.
They found the South African variant was eight times more likely to show up in a patient who had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine than those who were unvaccinated, Reuters reported.
The small study has not been peer-reviewed.
Pfizer’s trial findings
The new study’s findings differ from Pfizer’s most recent trial data from April 1.
The vaccine maker tracked 800 participants where the South African variant is prevalent.
They found only nine cases of Covid-19, all in the placebo group.
Pfizer officials said the study showed their vaccine was 100 percent effective against the South African variant.
Latest numbers from the CDC show 453 reported South African variant cases in the United States in 36 states.
19 News found we have nine reported cases in Ohio, compared to 658 cases of the U.K. variant.
Nationwide, the South African variant is not as widespread as the U.K. variant.
Pfizer has said they will likely need a booster shot against variants in the future.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.