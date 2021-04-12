Northeast Ohio Weather: Damp today followed by a brighter day tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are dealing with a couple of cut-off low pressure systems. Well what in the world is a cut-off low? It is a slow moving area of low pressure that is cut off from the general weather pattern. Basically, it is it’s own circulation. These systems can give an area unsettled weather and they are typically slow moving. We are dealing with one of these today. Widespread clouds and periods of rain are in the forecast. Temperatures will not rise much with afternoon temperatures holding in the 50s. A rather gloomy Monday. We get rid of this system tomorrow so sunshine returns. Temperatures warm into the 60s. Another one of these cut off lows will approach the area Wednesday from the northwest. Showers back in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday.