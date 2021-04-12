Northeast Ohio weather: Much cooler weather this week, more clouds around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week brought us plenty of sunshine and record high temperatures, but this week will be significantly cooler.
Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Tuesday.
Technically, that’s still above average, but it’s a lot cooler than the record highs we experienced last week.
We’ll top out around 60 degrees Wednesday.
By Thursday, ample cloudiness and morning rain will keep our highs below average.
We’ll only climb into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will return to the upper 50s on Friday.
Regarding the rain we’ve been experiencing today, it will gradually end by 8:00 PM or so.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet and dry.
