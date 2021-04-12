Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,934 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 18,827 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,041,389 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,934 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 161,909 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 54,167 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,549 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
