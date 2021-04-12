Report: Browns could be closing in on deal with Clowney

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Berry made a big push for Jadeveon Clowney a year ago, and while the 28-year old pass rusher ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans instead, this time the Browns general manager may get his man.
According to Josina Anderson, the Browns were hoping to meet with Clowney on Monday, their second meeting with him in three weeks. And ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that contract talks are progressing.
Clowney, the Houston Texans’ #1 overall pick in 2014, has struggled in recent years. He finished 2020 with only 19 tackles and zero sacks before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November, and had only three sacks in 2019 with Seattle.
But Clowney would still provide a solid threat, joining a defensive line that includes Myles Garrett and recently acquired Takk McKinley.
