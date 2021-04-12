Reward offered: Fugitive with ties to Euclid area wanted on heroin, cocaine charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.
Damion Jontaz Pippens is wanted out of West Virginia in connection to the drug charges, but the 37-year-old man is last known to have stayed in an Euclid apartment near Tungsten Road and Sydney Road.
Pippens is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information about Pippens’ location can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
