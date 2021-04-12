Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

Dellavedova has long been a fan favorite in Cleveland and his native Australia. Van Gundy also admires the eighth-year pro, who dished out 22 assists before committing his first turnover of the season. “He’s just a solid, team-oriented guy who is all about winning,” Van Gundy said. “You can never have too many of those guys.” Dellavedova made his season debut on April 1 after suffering a concussion in the preseason and undergoing an appendectomy.