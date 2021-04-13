Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang receives hateful anti-Asian messages after game-ending error (offensive language)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yu Chang, the Asian-American first baseman for the Cleveland Indians, shared discriminatory messages he said he received following Monday night’s game, in which he committed an error that led to a Chicago White Sox win.
“Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES,” the 25-year-old Taiwan native tweeted.
**WARNING: Post contains explicit and offensive language**
The #StopAsianHate movement and push to end discrimination against Asian-Americans gained more momentum following the recent shooting of six Asian women in Georgia, as well as an uptick in coronavirus-related hate crimes.
The Cleveland Indians organization has not yet responded to a request for comment from 19 News regarding the discrimination targeting Chang.
On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., 19 News anchor Chris Tanaka will be moderating a discussion, in partnership with the Cleveland Public Library, on stopping discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Featured guests will include civil rights attorney Margaret Wong, Dr. Stacey Litam and Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones.
