Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang receives hateful anti-Asian messages after game-ending error (offensive language)
Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang, of Taiwan, warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | April 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 11:58 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yu Chang, the Asian-American first baseman for the Cleveland Indians, shared discriminatory messages he said he received following Monday night’s game, in which he committed an error that led to a Chicago White Sox win.

“Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES,” the 25-year-old Taiwan native tweeted.

**WARNING: Post contains explicit and offensive language**

The #StopAsianHate movement and push to end discrimination against Asian-Americans gained more momentum following the recent shooting of six Asian women in Georgia, as well as an uptick in coronavirus-related hate crimes.

The Cleveland Indians organization has not yet responded to a request for comment from 19 News regarding the discrimination targeting Chang.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., 19 News anchor Chris Tanaka will be moderating a discussion, in partnership with the Cleveland Public Library, on stopping discrimination against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Featured guests will include civil rights attorney Margaret Wong, Dr. Stacey Litam and Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones.

