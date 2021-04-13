Doctors: COVID-19 vaccine benefits outweigh risks in light of J&J pause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You may be wondering whether the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and other COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the risks, after the FDA has recommended pausing J&J due to blood clot concerns.
Doctors say yes, by a wide margin.
They point out the vaccines have saved thousands of lives already.
There have been six reported U.S. cases of rare blood clots, among more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine given to Americans.
19 News spoke with Dr. Amy Ray, medical director of infection prevention at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland.
She’s an infectious disease physician.
She said it’s important to look at the context when it comes to the six cases of blood clotting in patients who received the J&J vaccine.
“As the vaccines are rolled out to millions and millions of people, there is a background rate of blood clotting that occurs in the general population, whether or not somebody receives vaccines,” Ray said. “So the pause is to investigate is the vaccine potentially causative of the blood clotting?”
Scientists will determine whether there really is a strong link to the vaccine.
In the meantime, Ray said to think of probability.
“I think there’s a tendency to see blood clotting — ‘Oh, I’m going to be that one.’ Like a 100% guarantee,” she said. “And the reality is the risk at the individual level is infinitesimally small.”
Ray said it’s possible of these six women, one or two may have had a pre-existing condition or other factors that may have been involved.
“So either birth control pills, or hormonal treatments or active smoking,” she said. “There are tried and true known risk factors for blood clotting, and so those cases have to be investigated very carefully to not misappropriate or misalign clotting with receipt of vaccine.”
It’s too early to know. Scientists are studying these cases, and also looking at them in comparison to the blood clot cases affiliated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.
But millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and Ray points out safety data is growing every day.
“The safety network for the COVID-19 vaccines is more robust than any vaccine rollout in United States history,” she said.
She hopes news like this doesn’t scare people away from getting the vaccine.
“The context is, the disease is still circulating. The context is, we still don’t have effective treatment. So if you get severely infected, there is no magic bullet forward,” Dr. Ray said.
Coronavirus cases are up here in Ohio and in neighboring states.
Ray said it’s important to continue vaccinating people.
She’s felt the heartbreak of losing people from this disease firsthand.
“You know I’ve picked up a COVID service. And I’ve never had a consult service where my mortality rate is 100 percent. But I had a week where I lost everyone,” she said.
That’s something she hopes everyone thinks about.
We asked Ray whether the benefits outweigh the risks right now when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Obviously the benefits outweigh the risks clearly for the mRNA vaccines,” she said, referencing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are made with a different technology.
So what about the J&J vaccine?
“I don’t think we should throw out the baby with the bath water,” she said. “These are very rare events that again may not be at an increased frequency compared to the rest of the population who have not been vaccinated.”
Adverse reactions to all three of the COVID-19 vaccines are very rare.
A new study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found fewer than one in 28,000 people had serious adverse reactions to the vaccines.
You can read more about adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine and safety data from the CDC here.
