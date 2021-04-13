FBI: Non-human remains found during latest search in Cleveland related to 2007 disappearance of Ashley Summers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI confirmed to 19 News that non-human bones were found during the latest search for leads in connection to the case involving Ashley Summers, who was last seen in 2007.
According to the FBI, efforts to locate clues in the cold case started on Tuesday morning along Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
The most recent site where federal agents searched was believed to be near Summers’ last known location, according to Vicki Anderson, of the FBI.
“We developed some information that led us to this area,” Anderson said.
After searching multiple sites in the area for approximately two hours, the medical examiner relayed to the FBI that the remains found at the scene were identified as animal bones.
Summers, who was 14 years old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in July 2007.
Since then, the FBI searched several sites over the year in connection to the case, but no concrete evidence leading to Summers’ location has been recovered.
Summers’ uncle was imprisoned in 2020 on unrelated rape charges involving underage female victims, according to court documents.
Few additional details were provided by the FBI on Tuesday because the investigation is still ongoing.
