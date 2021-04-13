Gov. DeWine advises all Ohio providers to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clot concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor and Ohio Department of Health are joining the call recommending a temporary pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation came following a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At least six people of the 6.8 million to receive the single-dose shot in the U.S. reported an extremely rare blood-clotting event after being administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The FDA and the CDC are scheduled to hold a briefing on Tuesday to further discuss the cases.
Gov. DeWine said he and the Ohio Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation, especially since the Johnson & Johnson formula was initially expected to be administered during the final two weeks of the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
