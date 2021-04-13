Hurry! Free tickets almost gone for NFL Draft Experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The stage is literally being set for the NFL Draft, which comes to Cleveland in less than three weeks.
Crews spent Monday working on the NFL Draft Main Stage, where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make pick announcements. The stage is being built next to FirstEnergy Stadium and overlooks Lake Erie.
“It’s pretty impressive and it’s really nice” says Judy Shy. She and her husband, Gary, stopped by Monday to check out the construction.
“It’s going to bring a lot of people down here” Judy tells 19 News.
The NFL Draft runs from April 29-May 1 and will be held in and around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.
And all wannabe pro footballers of all ages can take part in the NFL Draft Experience, an interactive football festival being held during all three days of the draft. The experience is free and open to the public, but you’ll need a reservation to get in. As of Monday afternoon, 19 News found that not many spots remain.
Fans can make a reservation using the NFL OnePass app. You will be asked to pick a date and session to reserve a free ticket (Note: some dates and times are sold out). Each ticket is good for two adults and up to five kids.
HOURS OF OPERATION
o April 29 (Thursday): 12PM – 10PM (or end of round 1)
o April 30 (Friday): 12PM – 11PM (post concert)
o May 1 (Saturday): 9AM – 7PM (post concert)
GAMES (subject to change)
40-Yard Dash presented by Castrol
Race down the field against your opponents and digital NFL players on a giant 40-yard long LED wall!
Vertical Jump
Take your position at the vertical jump, and find out what the differential between your reach and the flag you hit is, just like at the NFL Scouting Combine!
Field Goal Kick
Test your ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium!
Hail Mary
Test your long-distance accuracy by throwing a deep pass over defenders into a drop-in net.
NFL PLAY 60 Zone
Field Goal Challenge
Step right up and take your shot at kicking a field goal just like the pros
Target Toss
Test your accuracy by tossing a football through a target net
Photobooth
A picture is worth a thousand words! Show all your friends and family how much fun you are having at the Play Football Photobooth
Play 60 Get Movin’ Station
Dance, move and show off your best moves at the Play 60 dance floor.
Time to Shine
Create your own classic intro graphic as seen on TV!
Play Football Field presented by Subway
Watch and learn from coaches and play NFL FLAG football on field at FirstEnergy Stadium! On-field clinics are open to boys and girls ages 6-17. Daily clinics open on a first-come, first-served basis. Below schedule is subject to change.
o Thursday, April 29: 12PM - 9PM
o Friday, April 30: 12PM - 9PM
o Saturday, May 1: 9AM - 7:30PM
ATTRACTIONS:
Chalk Talks
Listen to NFL Players and Legends break down the game, hosted by NFL Network’s Kimmi Chex!
Bud Light Legends Bar
It’s the hottest place to drink the coldest beer and cheer your team at the NFL Draft. Bud Light, the Perfect Beer for Whatever Happens!
Look Like A Pro
Step inside a uniformed body-cast mold bearing the insignia of your favorite NFL team and have a friend snap your photo.
NFL Draft Experience Tailgate
Enjoy selections from some of Cleveland’s best restaurants in a “taste of the town” tailgate.
NFL Draft Photo Frames presented by Panini®
Take a picture in the photo frames in one of the most popular NFL trading card brands, PRIZM. Presented by Panini America
NFL Draft Set presented by Rocket Mortgage ONEPASS
Visit the official NFL Draft set and take your spot behind the podium.
NFL Locker Room
Visit a replica NFL locker room as it appears on gameday. Experience the sights of a real NFL pregame inside our video tunnel!
o Hall of Fame Bronze Busts
o George S. Halas NFC Championship Trophy
o Lamar Hunt AFC Championship Trophy
o Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
o Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo Opportunity
As you enter NFL Draft Experience, take your photo with your NFL team’s oversized helmet. Share your photos through your favorite social channel and Fan Mobile Pass.
Super Bowl Rings
See all 54 Super Bowl rings up close and take a unique digital photo with your favorite ring on your finger!
Vince Lombardi Trophy
Fans may take their photo with the most iconic trophy in sports.
NFL Shop at Draft presented by Visa
Stop by NFL Shop at Draft presented by Visa for the largest assortment of NFL Draft merchandise.
Sponsors:
Gatorade
From the makers of Gatorade, BOLT24 is an advanced hydration solution for the 24/7 athlete that includes ingredients formulated to help support an athletic lifestyle - with no artificial sweeteners or flavors. Fans can pick up complimentary bottles of BOLT24 at the Gatorade Activation
Panini
Panini, the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the NFL, is the exclusive sponsor of the Virtual Autograph Stage. Make sure to stop by the Panini booth to get your very own digital trading card and grab official NFL trading cards to help start your collection!
