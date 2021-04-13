Man shoots into Akron home with woman, three kids inside

Man shoots into Akron home with woman, three kids inside (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Steph Krane | April 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 10:50 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man used an AK-47 rifle to shoot into a home in Akron, police said.

According to police, Tyrell Hunter fired the shots around 3:30 p.m. after a domestic incident.

The home on the 300 block of Howe Street was hit multiple times while a 23-year-old old woman and three kids were inside.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Hunter as he walked to his car on Corson Street. He was charged with multiple counts of felonious assault, improperly discharging firearms into a habitation, weapons under disability, and criminal damaging.

