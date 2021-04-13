Man shot by police, hospital security in Columbus-area emergency room

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot by police and hospital security officers during an altercation in an Ohio hospital emergency room.
The shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital happened Monday morning after Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car and then followed medics to the hospital.
Authorities say the man was found to have active felony warrants in Columbus.
Authorities say “an altercation ensued which resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers when authorities attempted to transfer custody of the man.
