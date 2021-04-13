Man shot outside Texas Roadhouse in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is recovering at MetroHealth Medical Center after being shot outside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant Monday evening.
Brooklyn police officers responded to the 7000 block of Northcliff Avenue around 8 p.m.
When officers arrived at the restaurant, they said the victim was laying outside and was conscious and breathing.
His name has not been released.
Police said the shooter and two other men fled the scene in a white SUV.
There are no arrests.
