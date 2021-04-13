MetroHealth medical assistant accused of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old MetroHealth Medical Center medical assistant accused of bringing drugs into the Cuyahoga County Jail pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Tamika Hardy was arrested on March 9 by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
According to officials, Hardy was assigned to the jail and was responsible for scheduling and registering inmates for medical care.
Hardy was indicted on a number of charges; including, trafficking, drug possession and prohibition of conveyance of certain items.
She remains out on a $5,000 bond and will be back in court on May 18.
Statement from MetroHealth Medical Center:
“The MetroHealth System does not condone the behavior alleged in the charges. We are cooperating fully with investigators and will take disciplinary action as appropriate.”
