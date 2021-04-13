Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch then it turns unsettled and chilly Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds associated with the system yesterday continues to exit stage east. A good deal of sun in the forecast today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. Cooler near the lake and east of Cleveland. Some high clouds will roll in tonight. Temperatures drop into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. I went with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. The next system that will impact our area is located this morning up in northern Minnesota. The air mass with this system is pretty chilly. I have this slow moving area of low pressure tracking in here by Thursday morning. Expect a blustery day with showers in the forecast. The air will be cold enough for some lake effect showers. It’s a west to northwest steering wind. Most temperatures won’t even make the 50 degree mark.