Several Northeast universities suspend Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron and Kent State University will pause all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinics, after Ohio health officials, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued warnings about that vaccine.
According to health officials, six people in the United States developed blood clots after being given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health officials are telling anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develops severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, should contact their health provider.
Any student signed up for the clinic at the University of Akron on April 14-15, will be sent an e-mail with additional information.
Counseling services are available for University of Akron students by calling 330-972-7082.
Kent State University officials said anyone signed for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the Kent State clinics, should schedule an appointment for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at another clinic; including, those operated by the Portage County Combined General Health District on Tuesdays at the Kent State Field House.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was provided to Ohio colleges and universities as part of an effort to vaccinate college students before summer break.
