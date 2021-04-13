Spring football fling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Athletic Conference decided last summer they would not suit up for football in the fall, aiming instead for a spring season. To the surprise of John Carroll head coach Rick Finotti, they have actually pulled it off. “I did not think it was going to happen. I looked at the schools at the Division I level like Ohio State and Michigan, and you saw how many issues they had executing their season. I worked at Michigan, I knew how spacious the locker room was. I knew the amount of doctors and trainers they had. I knew they had an indoor and outdoor and a third field.”