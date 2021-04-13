Spring football fling

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Athletic Conference decided last summer they would not suit up for football in the fall, aiming instead for a spring season. To the surprise of John Carroll head coach Rick Finotti, they have actually pulled it off. “I did not think it was going to happen. I looked at the schools at the Division I level like Ohio State and Michigan, and you saw how many issues they had executing their season. I worked at Michigan, I knew how spacious the locker room was. I knew the amount of doctors and trainers they had. I knew they had an indoor and outdoor and a third field.”
John Carroll does not have those kinds of resources. The have a field, a weight room and a small locker room. Finotti and his staff did the best they could. They staggered weight room and locker room access when possible, everybody was cleaning as they went for the next guy. It was a team effort and it worked. Players were also diligent with not only reporting symptoms, but also being responsible in their private time, limiting who was in their circle.
This was always their goal, getting back on the field. A spring season is weird, but it is at least a season. Finotti is enjoying it. “So much fun to be around the guys,” he said. “Having extended amount of practice time to really develop your football team.”
It has been a short season. The Blue Streaks had five games scheduled, and could not play one of those because of COVID issues with their opponent. Their final game is this Friday at Ohio Northern. John Carroll enters play at 2-1.
The OAC is planning on a regular fall season later on in 2021.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.