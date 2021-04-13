Summit County mass vaccination clinic will continue as scheduled without J&J

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County mass vaccination clinic scheduled for this Sunday, April 18th at the Summit County Fairgrounds will go on as scheduled even as the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was originally scheduled to be distributed, was suspended by the FDA.
Donna Skoda is the Health Commissioner of Summit County Public Health saidthat about 10 days ago state officials concerned with production problems regarding the J&J vaccine asked if the department would be interested in a change to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Skoda agreed.
That turned out to be a good decision. The FDA at least temporarily suspended the use of the J&J vaccine after a small number of women developed blood clotting issues tied to the vaccine.
“At that point, we began making all the necessary modifications and plans that if we had to switch to a two-dose vaccine we would be able to do that,” Skoda said.
Summit County got the message on Tuesday morning that the switch was going to be necessary and said they are ready for Sunday’s clinic.
“You have to make sure you administer the vaccine correctly and hold it at the appropriate temperature,” Skoda said. “And you have to have the necessary resources to make sure that happens.”
Skoda said her team is currently working on making sure the software is in place to allow people to schedule the second dose of the vaccine during their appointment on Sunday.
Summit County expects at least 1,500 people to attend the drive-through clinic at the county fairgrounds on Sunday but that number could grow to as many as 3,000.
