Tips pour in: Stow Police still search for driver after officer struck by fleeing car

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Police tell 19 News: the tips are pouring in after an officer was hospitalized Friday evening after a fleeing driver struck him with a car.
Police are still on the search for the driver. The car is a dark gray Kia Optima, according to police. The year ranges between 2012 and 2018. Stow Police Department released these photos of the vehicle.
The incident occurred when a different Stow police officer attempted to pull over the Kia for a traffic violation, according to a press release.
The driver did not stop, police said.
A second officer, the who was later struck, attempted to use “stop sticks” on the Kia.
That’s when the driver of the Kia hit him and fled, according to police.
The crash took place around 6:58 p.m. Friday on Fishcreek Road near Cresswood Drive, according to a release.
Police said the Kia had a black plastic bag on a window and a rusty tire rim, both on the rear driver side. The car has a dent in the fender on the rear driver side as well. The passenger headlight busted in the crash, according to police.
Police also released these photos of the Kia.
The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital and is now home recovering.
Neighbors told a 19 News crew they’re worried about the injured officer.
“It’s nuts, I couldn’t believe it to be honest with you. We hope for the best,” said one homeowner, who did not give his name on camera.
Contact Capt. Brian Snavely of Stow Police Department at 330-689-5207 with tips.
